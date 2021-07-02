Serie B side Pordenone sign Italian-born striker Davies Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian-born striker Davies Mensah has signed a two-year contract with Serie B side Pordenone.



The 29-year-old moves on a free transfer after leaving Serie C side US Triestina Calcio.



A club statement read: "The Pordenone Calcio announces the signing of the ' attacker Davis Mensah. The footballer, born in '91, joined the Neroverde Club with a two-year contract, until June 2023.



"Mensah is a winger, who makes speed and physical strength his best qualities. In the last four seasons, he has been a reference point for Triestina: in 130 appearances he scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists. Previously the new Pordenone player had been the protagonist with the Virtus Verona shirt."