Serie A newcomers Cremonese lead race for Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cremonese are said to be leading the race to sign Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan from AS Roma.



The Serie A newcomers are pushing to sign Afena-Gyan, who has also been linked with Cagliari and Salernitana.



As the transfer window nears its end, Roma are attempting to secure a deal for Afena-Gyan.



General Manager Tiago Pinto is meeting with agents and club representatives in Milan, including Salernitana and Cremonese, who are both interested in the 19-year-old forward and reportedly willing to sign him on a permanent basis.



According to Tuttosport, Cremonese are currently leading the race after advancing a more compelling offer than Salernitana.



More developments are expected in the coming days as Pinto negotiates the departure of the Ghana international.



The 19-year-old was unused by Mourinho in Roma's first game of the season which they won 1-0 against Salernitana.



Afena-Gyan had a breakthrough season last year, when he was promoted to the first team by Mourinho.



He made his debut against Cagliari in Serie A in November 2022, before scoring his first two goals in the victory over Genoa.



Afena-Gyan in July signed a contract with Roma until 2026.