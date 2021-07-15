Separate Phar Rangers, Amponsah from Asante Kotoko – Former management member

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponko, has advised supporters of Kotoko to disassociate Phar Rangers and Nana Yaw Amponsah’s issue from Asante Kotoko.



He notes that what is happening to Nana Yaw Amponsah has nothing to do with Kotoko.



The Ghana Football Association has suspended Division One side Phar Rangers from all competitions for a period of five years. This follows the club’s decision to withdraw from the second-tier league and all other competitions organized by the GFA – a decision that was ultimately rescinded.



“Kotoko should know that whatever happens to Nana Yaw Amponsah and Phar Rangers doesn’t concern us. There is no connection between the case and Kotoko. He was employed to do a specific job that he failed woefully at. “



“Why must someone connect Kotoko to this matter? It is not a Kotoko matter hence the supporters’ leaders should not connect the two. No good administrator will cause that blunder so let him face the music alone. I heard a board member say Kotoko will help him. That thing must cease right now.”



He also advised the board of the club to remove the current CEO else their rivals, Hearts of Oak will continue to dominate for years.



“If things don’t change at Kotoko, Hearts will continue to dominate for five years or more. Hearts is on track. Kotoko must change their ways especially the management.



Honestly, Kotoko would’ve been better of without Nana Yaw Amponsah. He is a non-starter.”



“I can perform far better than what this boy is doing at Kotoko so if there is a vacancy, I will submit my papers. I am a pure Kotoko person and I was born into Kotoko.



I am not surprised that Hearts won the league so I congratulate Hearts especially their head coach and Board chairman” he added.