Sensational Ghanaian kid Kamaldeen Sulemana shortlisted for 2022 Golden Boy award

Sports News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Sensational Ghanaian kid Kamaldeen Sulemana has been shortlisted for the 2022 Golden Boy award, Dailymailgh.com can officially confirm.



The 20-year-old had a blistering start to live in the French Ligue 1 after joining Stade de Rennes for the 2021-22 season.



He provided some crucial assists and wowed the French Ligue 1 enthusiasts with scintillating performances in the league and Cup tournaments.



He joined the club from the Denmark Superligaen team, FC Nordsjaelland and took the French Ligue 1 by storm with his impressive showings in the league.



He was named as the best U21 Dribbler in Europe’s Top 5 leagues and was one of the youngsters to help Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.