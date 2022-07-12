Senior players mostly cause problems in Black Stars camp – George Afriyie

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Black Stars management committee chairman, George Afriyie, has said that only senior players have the tenacity to cause problems in the camp of the Black Stars and not new players.



According to him, the players who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars will not cause any problem in the camp, especially with the team led by Coach Otto Addo and his assistants.



“I will find it difficult to see these players disrespect the technical team led by Coach Otto Addo. Problems will arise from the old players and not from the new ones who have joined the team”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.



The former GFA Vice president also advised the management team to ensure all arrangements and agreements are reached here in Ghana before the team departs to Qatar for the tournament.



“Whatever the team needs I'm sure, they will resolve it here before they leave”.



The GFA recently announced that six players: Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Stephen Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeiffer, and Ransford Yeboah have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars.