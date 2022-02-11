Senegal to name stadium in Sedhiou after Sadio Mane

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Mayor of the Senegalese region of Sedhiou, Abdoulaye Dio has announced that the national stadium in the city will be named after 2021 Africa Cup of Nations best player Sadio Mane.



Sadio Mane cemented his place as a colt hero in the history of Senegalese football after slotting home the decisive penalty in the Teranga Lions' triumph over the Pharoahs of Egypt in the 2021 AFCON final.



Now, the mayor of the region of Sedhiou, the birthplace of the Liverpool star has revealed that a new Sports stadium in the town will be named after Sadio Mane as a way to appreciate the player for the glory he has given the country.



“I have decided to name the Sedhiou stadium after him. In doing so I wish to convey the gratitude of all the sons and daughters of the region towards him. Sadio Mane has made all of mankind aware of Bambali and Sedhiou, the region's main town,” the Mayor said as quoted by Goal.com.



“This is a gift that Sadio Mane truly deserves. The stadium is now under construction and, reports say, will open next year,” he added.



Senegal's victory unsurprisingly sparked wild scenes of celebration across the capital of Dakar, with Mane and his team-mates hailed as heroes.