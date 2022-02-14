Senegal to name stadium after Sadio Mane after AFCON heroics

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

A stadium would be named after Senegalese football star Sadio Mane after captaining the Teranga Lions to win their first African Cup of Nations title.



Mane became a national hero after he scored the penalty kick that gave the Teranga Lions' triumph over Egypt at the AFCON 2021 final in Cameroon.



The Liverpool forward scored three goals and picked up two assists in their campaign at the tournament.



Mane’s heroics went viral across the country after scoring the winner despite missing a penalty kick during the final game.



As a way to honour his efforts, the mayor of Sedhiou, Abdoulaye Diop has promised to name a stadium to celebrate the football star.



‘Sadio Mane has honoured all of Senegal, the Sedhiou region and the entire Casamance area. I have decided to name the Sedhiou stadium after him. In doing so I wish to convey the gratitude of all the sons and daughters of the region towards him. He has made all of mankind aware of Bambali and Sedhiou, the region's main town. This is a gift that Sadio Mane truly deserves,” Abdoulaye Diop said.



The Sedhiou region is the birthplace of the 29-year-old who came from a humble home to become a national hero playing in Europe’s elite league.



The stadium is now under construction and would be opened next year according to reports.



