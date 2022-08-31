Senegal duo Koulibaly, Mendy roasted on social media after Chelsea's defeat to Southampton

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy are trending after Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Southampton on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



Chelsea took the lead through Raheem Sterling, but Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong secured a home win.



While rival fans mock Koulibaly for failing to live up to his words about being the team's security, some Chelsea fans blame Mendy for conceding yet another avoidable goals.



During his first interaction with the fans after joining Chelsea this summer, Koulibaly vowed to be "the team's security." When he fails to deliver in games, his words have been used against him.



Whereas for Mendy, many Chelsea fans believe he could have saved the two goals he conceded after being in a good position and getting his hands on the ball.



Some opined that he should be dropped for Kepa Arrizabalaga in subsequent games. Mendy has conceded in four out of five games including making one error leading to a goal.



Meanwhile, Ghana's Mohammed Salisu had a decent game and came close to netting his team's third but Thiago Silva cleared his header off the line.



Below are some reaction on Mendy and Koulibaly





Koulibaly for Chelsea tonight, the security of the team fell asleep on duty???????? pic.twitter.com/CCnHrXyIVF — Trig (@Kharlerh) August 30, 2022

Koulibaly’s stats so far as a Chelsea player:



3 matches played

2 losses

1 draw

0 wins

7 goals conceded

1 Red card



Security guard on duty ???????????? — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) August 30, 2022

So the security man ( Koulibaly ) naaa this? Twea — ✞︎ MALLAM SHUGAR BREAD ✞︎ ❤️???????? (@sugarbread__) July 29, 2022

Best point dey offer better savings service pass Mendy , right now only God can save Abijan blues ???????? pic.twitter.com/JaQKz8N5tv — Kobi Stereo???????????????? (@Kobi_Stereo) August 30, 2022

Mendy de3… — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 30, 2022

Mendy is turning into Kepa — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 30, 2022

No wins, no clean sheets, just losses and red cards.



Security man Koulibaly ???? pic.twitter.com/3GaNj8EqjN — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 30, 2022

Mendy ihn medicine finish????????????????????He has to go back to Senegal cos — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) August 30, 2022

Koulibaly de3 Ras Nene en bro that

Proper fraud security man ???????? — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) August 30, 2022

No wonder Koulibaly had been hiding in Serie A all those years ???? — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 30, 2022

Mendy’s hands are gone… — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 30, 2022

Kepa seeing Mendy play week in week out pic.twitter.com/GRVaiKXRcV — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) August 30, 2022

Koulibaly lied to Chelsea fans sey he be a professional security man not knowing Niqqa be Kutukrom school cadet trainer ???????????? — WORDS???????????????? (@__2Words) August 31, 2022

Koulibaly will handle security, Silva will handle economy. ???????????? — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) August 30, 2022

Koulibaly too which kind of Security this ???????? - Allowing Unarmed robbers to bribe him with toffee ???????????? - the first goal de3 security man take bribe ???????????????????? — CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) August 30, 2022

Chelsea should have sold Mendy instead of Rudiger???????? — Mr.AHENKORAH (@MrAhenkorah_) August 30, 2022

Mendy keeps conceding goals because his favorite song is “ Enter The Net “ by Shatta wale ???? ???? — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) August 30, 2022

Now I see why Donnarumma won best keeper ahead of mendy!



Mendy is complete shit! Na defense dey protect am — BISHOP ⚔️ (@opeolu_wa) August 30, 2022

Mendy and Koulibaly really scammed Chelsea ???? — ęstīmåtę????????⚡️ (@estimate2001) August 30, 2022

