Senegal becomes 15th country to win AFCON title in history

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal beats Egypt on penalties to win AFCON 2021



Senegal wins AFCON title for the first time



Egypt to face Senegal in FIFA World Cup playoffs



Senegal became the 15th African country to win the Africa Cup of Nations following their feat at the 2021 AFCON.



Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.



The Liverpool forward had his penalty saved in the seventh minute by Egypt’s keeper Gabaski as the game went on for 120 minutes without a goal.



The Terenga Lions came close to winning the trophy in 2019, but Algeria defeated them. However, they returned with a much-rejuvenated side to win the title with their coach Aliou Cisse who has been at the helm for about 6-years.



The victory denied the Egyptians, the record seven-time AFCON title holders, their eighth trophy at the tournament.



Egypt was the first to win the AFCON in a three-nation tournament, with only Ethiopia and Sudan competing in the first edition in 1957.



Host of the AFCON 2021, Cameroon, are the only team that comes close to Egypt, having won the title five times. Their recent triumph was in 2017 when they defeated the Pharaohs to win the title.



However, the Black Stars of Ghana are the third most successful AFCON winners in history. The West African country has annexed the trophy on four occasions but has failed to win it in the last 40-years after their success at the 1982 edition.



Nigeria has won the title on three occasions, and the likes of Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Algeria have all won the tournament twice.



