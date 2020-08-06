Press Releases of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Sending money to all networks is FREE on Vodafone Cash!

Pushpinder Gujral

Vodafone Ghana has completely waived off charges on any amount of money transfers from Vodafone Cash to all other networks to lessen the financial burden of customers during this COVID-19 period.



This means that from today, Vodafone Cash customers can send money to their friends, family and business associates across the various networks for free.



This is a bold and most revolutionary move the industry has seen since the inception of Mobile Financial Services in Ghana. The offer is based on consumer insights that revealed customers and businesses want to do more transactions on Vodafone Cash in a flexible manner without worrying about the charges.



Commenting on the initiative, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director at Vodafone Ghana said:



‘’At Vodafone, we continue to innovate based on consumer research and come out with solutions that empower customers to confidently use our Vodafone Cash service. We are always looking out for ways to provide innovative products and services that offer more value and bring financial relief to our customers especially during this pandemic.



This is also in line with our commitment to support the government's efforts by becoming an integral part of promoting a digital economy. We hope that more and more customers will use this innovative offer to save more while continuing to do more Vodafone Cash transactions.’’



Vodafone Cash has earned a name for itself by providing leadership by way of innovative financial products. Notable among them is the industry’s first Free P2P service, which enables Vodafone Cash customers to transfer money to other Vodafone Cash users without charges.



Prior to this initiative, Vodafone was the first operator that allowed customers to continue to enjoy free charges on interoperability transactions below Ghc 100 even after the Bank of Ghana lifted a directive for operators to waive the charges.



Vodafone Cash has over the years proven that its mobile money platform is robust and not susceptible to fraud.



To send money to other networks, Vodafone Cash subscribers should dial *110#, select option one ‘Send Money’, select option two ‘Other Networks’ and follow the steps. Customers who have not subscribed to the service yet can simply dial *558# to register.



Non-Vodafone customers can purchase a SIM card from any Vodafone Agent or Retail Shop, provide a valid ID for registration and then activate their cash wallet.

