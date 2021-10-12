Sempe Akwashongtse pledges support for horse racing

Other Sports of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu, has pledged to sponsor horse racing in the country. The gesture is to prevent sports from collapsing.



The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse made the pledge at the just ended 4-day meeting to mark this year's Homowo.



The Akwashongtse who was the special guest of honor presented a trophy to Adu Annor Jacob, from Saddle ridders Stable of Osu who was the winner of the race.



He used the occasion to advise the youth to be more proactive and not only concentrate on horse racing but take education seriously and seek self-employment.



He called on corporate institutions and individuals to also support sports in the country as it is also part of sports disciplines in the country.



He urged the organizers of the meeting to extend its events to attract corporate institutions' support and expressed his appreciation to the organizers for making him the special guest of honor for the occasion.



Precious Girl owned by Alhaji Shariff Jamal Baba and joker by Adu Annor Jacob from Saddle Riders Stable at Osu stunned the race with superlative performance winning the day in a style on the Day.



The race which was watched by prominent personalities including; Nii Ayaafio Tetteh I the GaDangbe Youth Association President and a host of others was organized by Accra Turf Club in conjunction with Horse Racing Association Ghana and Spartan Racing. It was keenly contested by over ten classic horses in Accra.



The 4-Day Homowo meeting was held on October 9, 2021, at Borteman. It was under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.