Selective justice is killing Ghana football - Coach Mallam Yahaya

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mallam Yahaya has stated he is not ready to apply for the Black Stars vacant head coach job because the football governing body is not ready for any local coach.



The former King Faisal coach believes he is capable of handling the Snr national team, Black Stars with ease and can also end the almost 40-year trophy drought.



“I can do the job and win Afcon for Ghana but I won’t apply because they(GFA) are not ready for a local, selective justice is killing our game,” he told Ashh FM.



