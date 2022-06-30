Selection for Black Stars now appears to be based on playing overseas – Joseph Carr

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars and Asante Kotoko legend, Joseph Carr has bemoaned how players are selected for the senior national team of the country.



According to him, it now appears selection of players for the Black Stars is now based on playing overseas.



Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, Joseph Carr indicated that it is important for the technical team of the Black Stars to take a look at the criteria and make sure it is changed.



“The technical team is overtly depending on the foreign-based players to the detriment of the home-based players, some of who can compete very well with their foreign-based counterparts when offered the same opportunity.



“It looks as if the criteria for selection into the Black Stars is purely based on playing overseas even though some of the players are only bench warmers in their respective teams, and as such their output in the national jersey is also nothing to be enthused about,” Joseph Carr said.



The former Black Stars player added, “What the technical team of the Black Stars should appreciate is that the European terrain is totally different from the Africa terrain, hence the need to have faith in some of the well-established home-based players in continental tournaments, and with such a blend, the team would become formidable again.”



Joseph Carr wants the technical team of the Black Stars to give chances to goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League.



He is of the view that when given the opportunity, the goalkeepers in the local league will prove that they can be dependable.