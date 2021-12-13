'Sekondi-Takoradi marathon has come to stay' – Regional Minister

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister has said the annual Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM) initiated by his outfit has become an iconic brand and permanent feature of the annual Christmas City Project in the region.



Speaking on his behalf at the Press Launch of the event, Mr. Fredrick Agyemang Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) said, the marathon which was initiated last year had what it takes to survive for years and also to positively project the image of the region and Ghana.



“In terms of organization of the marathon, we have done better, and we are seeking to improve upon it this year.



“We want the marathon to be the talk of town hence the decision of the WRCC to get involved directly to ensure its successful implementation.



“We are appealing to all the corporate bodies and institutions to support this worthy project,” he added.



According to the minister, the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon is one of the key initiatives that would be used to drive the Christmas City Project which had so far attracted 13 major events in the region.



Mr. William Dodzi Ezah Project Manager of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon said the vision of the event was to make it an enviable brand with international attraction, and a look-up-to event each year.



“We want the marathon to attain the status of international brands like the Boston, London, New York, Berlin Marathons in the near future,” he added.



According to Mr. Ezah, the first edition attracted over 600 events, and the target for this year is 1000 athletes adding that there would be improvements in the prizes.



He expressed appreciation to the WRCC, the Regional Sports Authority, the media for supporting the event, and appealed to corporate bodies to support them.



The STM is under the auspices of the WRCC and organized by Medivents Consult with support from the Total Marketing and Tours Limited (TMTL).



The event is fixed for Sunday, December 26 at 6:30am.