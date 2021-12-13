Sekondi-Takoradi marathon athletes get running vests

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

One of the leading betting companies in Ghana, mybet.Africa is set to provide running vests for athletes who will participate in the second edition of the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon (STM).



The running vests designed by a local kits manufacturing company – TEIKMA come in two colours, and are made with quality materials suitable for the weather.



The first vest is green dominated with white stripes, whilst the second is yellow dominated with white strips is sponsored by one of the leading betting companies in Ghana – mybet.Africa.



It is the second time the betting company has supported the organization of the event and the first time, they are providing vests for the event.



In all mybet.Africa would provide 200 kits for professional athletes that would participate in the race.



Mr. James Pobee – Operations Manager of mybet.Africa said his outfit was impressed with the level of organization in the first edition, hence the decision to support the event this year.



He said the decision to provide kits for the athletes was to create a long-lasting impression on the event and in the minds of athletes.



“We are convinced the running vests would remain with the athletes for years and anytime they pick them up, mybet.Africa would come to mind,” he added.



Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult organisers of the event expressed appreciation to the company for supporting the event for the second time.



He said the decision to provide running vests for the athletes was an indication of their loyalty to the event.



The STM is under the auspices of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and organized by Medivents Consult with support from Total Marketing and Tours Limited (TMTL).



It is sponsored by Africa World Airlines (AWA), Cowbell, mybet.africa, Lucozade, David Car Rental, and GOIL.



The race is fixed for Sunday, December 26, and would commence at the Essipong Stadium and end at the Takoradi Mall.