See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old photo of Ghana’s incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has emerged online.



In the black and white photo, it shows the young Akufo-Addo wearing boxing gloves and in a pose as though he was about to throw a punch.



It is unclear how old the president was in this photo but he looked no older than 10-years-old.



It has been said that a young Akufo-Addo was a huge fan of boxing and attempted a professional career in the sport.



He also played golf and football at some point in his development.



Here is the photo:



