See the poor state of Cape Coast Stadium pitch ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria

A little over two weeks for the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be played and the state of the pitch at the Cape Coast Stadium is nothing to write home about.



Ghanaians across the globe were given shots of the state of the pitch during the 65th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, March 6, 20222.



The pitch which was all green some years ago looks brownish due to poor maintenance by the National Sports Authority.



With just few days left for the game to come, the National Sports Authority which has come under criticism for the poor management of state sports facilities has rushed workers to the pitch to get it ready for the game.



Photos shared by the NSA shows the bad state of the pitch which is being worked on by the staff.



With the match set for March 25, 2022 and the country experiencing no rainfall, the NSA is racing against time to get the pitch in a good state for the match.



Meanwhile Black Stars coach Otto has reportedly submitted squad to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



Reports indicate that AS Roma’s Felix Afena-Gyan, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu and Alfred Duncan have agreed to join the team.



The return leg of the match will be played in Abuja on March 29, 2022.







