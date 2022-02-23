See the photos as Asamoah Gyan, Osei Kuffuor and other African legends play at Senegal’s new stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Asamoah Gyan plays alongside Drogba, Eto’o at inauguration of Senegal’s new stadium
African Legends draw 1-1 with Senegal Legends
Senegal outdoor 50,000-seater stadium
It was an ecstatic moment in Senegal as two Ghanaian legends Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kuffuor joined other African football legends for the inauguration of Senegal’s new stadium.
The former Black Stars players were among a star-studded side that played in an African Legends vs Senegal Legends game at the inauguration of the 50,000 Stade de Senegal.
The game that lasted only 30 minutes had thousands of Senegalese thronging the new stadium to watch the stars in action.
The match which ended 1-1 attracted several applauds from the spectators.
Khalilou Fadiga scored for the Senegalese Legends with Jay-Jay Okocha getting the equalizer after he was set up by Emmanuel Adebayor.
The inauguration of the stadium by the champions of Africa was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe.
Other distinguished guests who graced the event included Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau, George Weah, President of Liberia, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey.
See photos from the inauguration below
