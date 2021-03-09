BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

See how you go fit get your Covid-19 vaccination in Ghana

According to GHS, everyone from de age of 18 years and above go fit go for de vaccine

Since de introduction of Covid-19 vaccination for Ghana last week, Ghana Health Service (GHS) say 162,541 people take de AstraZeneca vaccine.



According to de GHS out of dis number 82,601 be men wey 79,940 be women.



So how Ghana dey roll out de vaccines and who dey qualify for de vaccination?



Regional distribution of de vaccine



De first phase of de vaccine dey cover three major regions where de country record more Covid-19 cases.



Greater Accra, Ashanti den Central region which record de highest cases of de virus go get de vaccination first.



Since March 2, Greater Accra Region record de highest number of vaccinations with 104,174, den for Ashanti Region some 55,141 people take de vaccine, while Central Region get 3,226 people who take am.



Who dey qualify for de vaccine?



According to de Ghana Health Service, everyone from de age of 18 years and above go fit go for de vaccine.



Health Officials start dey vaccination on March 2, 2021 where dem target frontline workers, Members of Parliament, key state institutions den security services.



But at dis stage dem open de vaccination up to de general public for Ghana.



What you need to know before going for de vaccine?



GHS Officials advice say interested people for come along plus any recognised national ID card like Voters ID, NHIS card, Ghana Card den tins.



Govment advertise say dem dey start dey vaccine for some 25 districts within Greater Accra, 16 districts for Ashanti and finally 2 districts for Central region of Ghana.



Dis be de first areas where vaccination go happen, later on dem go open up to other parts of de country.







How many shots one go take?



For every individual who dey take de AstraZeneca vaccine, dem go take two shots in total.



Medical officers dey administer de first shot, after which dem go give another date for people to come for dema second shot.



Housekeeping rules on how to prepare for de vaccine



Officials advise de public say before one go come take de vaccine, dem for make sure sau dem eat well.



Some people dey get minor reactions like headaches and dizziness if dem no eat well before taking de vaccine.