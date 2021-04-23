See Rita Edochie post for social media for di first time afta Ada Jesus death

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Barely 24 hours afta Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus die of Kidney failure, Nollywood actress Rita Edochie don post for social media for di first time.



Madam Rita and popular pastor Prophet Odumeje bin claim say di comedian make false accusations against dem.



For dis her latest post she no tok anything about di comedian. She just caption am "JEEEEESUS is LORD forever.





Wetin cause di beef between Rita Edochie and Ada Jesus?

Lord almighty make me a strong woman and dat I will remain." na wetin she add put.She end di post wit "nobody fit kill di seed."Many pipo don begin troll di actress for social media for her post and wetin she bin tok before about Ada Jesus wen she dey alive.Di post don get ova 22,000 views with 883 comments.See some of di comments below:Madam Rita claim say Ada Jesus lie about her and her pastor, Prophet Odumeje, Di gist be say Ada Jesus claim say Prophet Odumeje dey perform fake miracle.Di comedian later apologise to Prophet Odumeje and Rita for inside di prophet church But di Prophet Odumeje and Madam Rita bin no forgive her then.Later di two of dem announce say dem don forgive her afta many pipo bin hala ontop di mata for social media.Rita release video wia she say "I dey here to tell all of una say I don forgive Ada Jesus, from my heart of hearts Ada Jesus I don forgive you".Prophet Odumeje later announce say him too don forgive her e later give Ada Jesus family one million naira for her treatment but di family later reject.