Security advisory: Police begin monitor IPOB, Oodua Republic alleged threat to attack Lagos

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, say dem don take notice of threats from Oodua Republic and di Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB), wey wan cause katakata for di Nigeria economic capital.



Inside paper wey di commissioner present for di appraisal of security situation for Lagos meeting, Oga Odumosu say di police don identify twenty four of di Oodua Republic groups and dem dey monitor dem.



And for di IPOB threat, im say di police command intelligence gathering plus oda security services for di state dey torchlight di mata.



Di police command also ask for di support of area pipo, come add say make everyone follow chook eyes, If dem see anytin pesin or movement wey no pure or dey suspicious make dem let dem know.



"Wen you see sometin, say sometin" n aim di new slang wey im want make e dey for all Lagosians mouth and mind.



Oda security mata wey dem discuss



Di commissioner say cultism for di state don dey reduce say of di new goment law wey go punish any cultist plus di pipo wey habour dem wit 15 years for prison.



E add say oda crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, vio;ent protests, attack on goment property don reduce.



Robbery for traffic dey increase but di commissioner say dem dey give di mata "maximum attention."



Wetin goment plus pipo must do



Di Lagos police boss come advise goment and di pipo of di state to join hand together to tackle di insecurity wahala.



See some of di advice wey im give:





E don become important for di Lagos state goment to take more drastic measure against di excesses of di pip wey dey ride okada for commercial purpose for di state.

Lagos state goment must to come up wit ogbonge measures wey go end di wahala of okada pipo permanently for di state.

Make goment review di current rules wey dey guide di operation of okada as a means of commercial transportation for di state.

Goment must take decisive legal and administrative steps and policies wey go fit curb okada pipo criminal activities for di state

Pipo of di state must add chook eyes and report any movement or pesin wey dey suspicious and report to di police