Secretary to National Cathedral Board meets new First Lady of Kenya

Religion of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, founder of the Power Chapel Worldwide Ghana has met Rachel Ruto, new First Lady of the Republic of Kenya.



The meeting took place at the State House in Nairobi, with the First Lady reporting it via her social media handle.



"Met prophet Victor Kusi Boateng from Power Chapel Worldwide Ghana, who paid me a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi," Mrs. Ruto captioned a tweet that contained a photo of her and the clergyman.



Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is also Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, is believed to have traveled to Kenya for the September 13 swearing in of President William Samoei Ruto.



Ghana's presidential delegation to the event was led by Vice President Muhamudu Bawumia who was accompanied by Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



Samira separately met with the First Lady whiles Bawumia also held talks with President Ruto with the aim of deepening ties between the two countries.







