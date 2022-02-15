Second round of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to begin February 25

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will kick start on the weekend of February 25-28 across the various League Centres. The on-going season which began on Friday, October 29 is expected to end on Sunday, June 19, 2022.



The outstanding match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko which comes off on Sunday, February 20, will draw the curtains for the first round of the season.



Asante Kotoko leads the League table with 36 points – 6 points ahead of second placed Bechem United and 12 points richer than holders Accra Hearts of Oak who sit in 8th place after 16 matches.



Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Legon Cities at the El Wak sports stadium while leaders Asante Kotoko host Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.