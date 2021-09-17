Second comings don’t usually work – Karl Tufuoh cautions GFA on ‘Milo’s appointment

Sports News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Veteran sports journalist, Karl Tufuoh, has said that the Ghana Football Association will be taking a huge gamble if it appoints Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.



So far, the rumours point to a return of the Serbian as the head coach of the senior national team.



Speaking on JoyNews, Karl Tufuoh said that it will be a “very very risky,” decision for the FA to hand the job to Milovan Rajevac.



Tufuoh view is premised on the notion that ‘second comings don’t always work’ and that it could be wrong for the FA and the country.



Karl is disturbed that the Milovan Rajevac may not be able to replicate the big achievements he chalked in his first stint with the Black Stars.



“There is a saying in the football fraternity that you never go back to a place where you had so much success. The pendulum has swung to a certain level; anything below that and you’re in trouble,” he noted.



He argues that “millions of coaches around the world in the last 60, 70 years in the last 70 years do not make it a habit of going back. One or two have done, and it has turned out very bad”.



‘Coach Milo’ as he is popularly known in Ghana, will be taking over from Charles Akonnor was sacked over poor performance.



Akonnor was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, September 14, 2021, following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect.



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa,” a section of the statement said.



‘Milo’ is fondly remembered for leading Ghana to the quarterfinal and final of the 2010 World Cup and AFCON respectively.