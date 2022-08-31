Sebastien Haller breaks down in tears as he provides update on cancer battle

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Ivorian striker, Sebastien Haller could not fight back the tears as he provided updates on his battle with a testicular tumor.



The former West Ham forward is undergoing chemotherapy treatment as part of his journey toward recovery from cancer.



Haller was diagnosed with the ailment during the medicals for his move from Ajax to German side Borussia Dortmund.



Speaking at the Dutch Football Awards, Haller who was adjudged best striker in the Eredivisie paid glowing tributes to his wife, parents, and physiotherapist for their support.



Haller is grateful to find himself with such company and is also confident that he will beat cancer and return to the pitch.



“I have a chance to feel ok. A day or two after going to the hospital is not easy but afterward is cool. I’m lucky I’ve beautiful people around me like my wife and physio. It’s not easy every day but I feel great. It’s something that can happen to everyone. I’m surrounded by a lot of people but everything is fine. I feel good”, he said.



Haller also disclosed that he has received positive messages from people and is confident of surviving cancer.



'Right now, I feel really good. I am even at the same level then a few months ago so that's a good sign. I eat well.



'A lot of people are giving me the confidence to go through this. I want to tell everyone that I feel good, and to make sure that a lot of people get checked,' he added.



No matter how hard he tried not to break down in tears, Haller could not as his wife continued to cry over his current predicament.



Haller only joined Dortmund from Ajax for £31m last month after an impressive 2021-22 season which saw him score 34 goals in all competitions.





