Sean Safo-Antwi promises to impress in 100m semis at Commonwealth Games

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sprinter, Sean Safo-Antwi, promises to improve his performance in the Men's 100 metres semi-final on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.



Sean Safo-Antwi has qualified to the semi-finals with a time of 10.33s after coming fourth in Heat 10 of the Men's 100m race.



Ahead of the semi-final race today, the UK-based athlete has disclosed that he is looking forward to having a good start and hopefully making the finals.



"I didn't start well, and that really affected my performance in the end," the athlete said after his race on Tuesday, August 2.



"What matters most now is the qualification, and then I have to work on my start in the semi-finals to improve my time," he told Graphic Online.



Ghana would be represented in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games by Benjamin Azamati and Sean Safo-Antwi.



Both athletes are optimistic about sealing a final berth in the Men's 100m dash.







