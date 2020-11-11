Press Releases of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Golden Movie Awards Africa

Screening of pre-selected films for GMAA 2020 begins

The event is in its 5th year

The Grand Jury of the Golden Movie Awards Africa has begun screening of films submitted for this year’s edition of the Awards.



In all, over a hundred films were submitted this year, out of which some were selected by the pre-selection committee to be further screened by the Grand Jury for possible nomination in the various categories.



The GMAA, a merit-based film award is organised by NMJ Ghana and its Ghanaian and international partners to reward excellence in filmmaking on the African continent.



The nine-member Grand Jury, which is made up of experienced filmmakers and film industry practitioners, chaired by madam Veronica Quarshie and assisted by madam Akorfa Edjeani will screen the pre-selected films from 3rd November 2020, after which the most outstanding films and filmmakers will be nominated in the various categories.



For five years running, the event has brought actors and actresses, filmmakers, seasoned film critics, representatives of the Arts, Culture, and Tourism ministries as well as other stakeholders in the African film industry together to celebrate and honour the industry’s most outstanding achievements within the year under review, while discussing the best ways of improving on it.



Before the Grand Jury met, however, there was a pre-selection exercise from Tuesday, 20th October 2020 to Thursday 22nd October 2020.



Chaired by entertainment journalist Mr. Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, the committee screened over a hundred films and selected the films with the best video and sound quality, as well as a relatable storyline.



Other members of the committee were seasoned actress Madam Beverly Afaglo, an experienced member of the Film industry in Ghana, Mr Fred Kyei Mensah, Head of Production at Smarttys Productions Madam Faustina Paintsil, and selected students from the National Film and Television Institute.



The Grand Jury screening is scheduled to end on Monday, November 9, 2020

The GMAA will like to commend all filmmakers who managed to submit their works in spite of all the challenges faced by the film industry globally due to COVID-19

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.