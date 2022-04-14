You are here: HomeSports2022 04 14Article 1515266

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Scottish giants Celtic pushing to sign Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott from Bayern Munich

 Scottish giants Celtic are pushing to sign Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player is currently with the Bayern youth side and has been featuring in the Regionalliga league this season.

The 19-year-old who has capped two times for Bayern’s senior team has emerged as a transfer target for Celtic who wants to augment their squad ahead of next season.

Footballghana.com understands Celtic could strike a £250,000 deal with Bayern willing to Germany-born Ghanaian leave the club this summer.

Scott has bagged six goals and provided four assists in 15 games in the German fourth-tier.

The enterprising midfielder has featured for Germany youth level, U-15, u-16, U-17, U-19, and U-20 but he is eligible to play for Ghana.

