Scottish giants Celtic interested in signing Ghanaian defender Benson Annan

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Scottish giants Celtic is interested in signing Ghanaian defender Benson Annan in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.



The 21-year-old has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe following his outstanding performance for MSK Zilina.



Annan has featured 30 times for the Slovakian side and could leave the club if an agreement is reached between both parties.



Footballghana.com understands Celtic are keen on strengthening the right-back position of the club and has set sights on the Black Stars defender.



Benson Annan has featured three times for the national team under coach CK Akonnor and will hope to make the squad for the 2021 AFCON tournament set for Cameroon in January 2022.