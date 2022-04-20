Scoring against Hearts of Oak is in my DNA - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars and Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan says that scoring against Accra Hearts of Oak is in his DNA.



The former Sunderland player is now a free agent after a brief stint with Legon Cities which was ravaged by injuries.



Gyan, 36, has never hidden his undying love for Asante Kotoko where he hopes to play for one last time before calling it a day.



Asamoah Gyan is on a media tour to launch his autobiography after ending his one-year stay with Ghana Premier league side, Legon Cities.



Asamoah Gyan claims scoring against Hearts of Oak is easier for him because it's in his blood.



"I came to Legon Cities because my house is in Accra, but Asante Kotoko is my team and scoring against Hearts of Oak is in my DNA," he said on Asaase Radio.



He is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals and the African player with the most goal at the FIFA World Cup with 7.