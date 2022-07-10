Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg in tug-of-war for Samuel Owusu

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has emerged as a top transfer target for Bundesliga returnees Schalke 04 and Freiburg GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.



The 24-year-old has popped on the radar of the two German Bundesliga radar after he parted ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Fahya FC on Friday.



GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the two sides have expressed interest in bringing him to the Bundesliga after being impressed with his work ethic.



The talented Ghana superstar enjoyed a fabulous three-year campaign in Saudi Arabia - churning out remarkable performances week-in and week-out for Al Fahya FC.



Schalke, who are making a Bundesliga comeback for the 2022/23 season after securing a promotion to rubberstamp a return to the top flight of German football after a one-year absence are believed to be interested in his signature.



Officials of the club are reported to have held informal discussions with the player's representative over a potential switch.



However, the Royal Blues will have to jostle for his signature with SC Freiburg believed to be interested.



The Ghanaian could join compatriot Daniel Kofi Kyere, who has sealed a move to the Europa-Park Stadion.



Owusu enjoyed a stellar campaign at Al-Fahya FC where he was impressed with his goals, assists and immense quality on the pitch.



The Ghana star enjoyed a short-term loan spell at Al-Ahli where he bagged three goals in eight matches.



He bagged seven goals for Al-Fahya in 26 outings in his first season and went ahead to bag another seven goals in his second spell before being sent on loan to Al Ahli where he excelled.



A surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Owusu into the limelight at the tournament, featuring in all four of the Black Stars' games.



The winger was linked to a big move to Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille prior to joining Al-Fayha three years ago



He previously also played for Serbian side Radnik Surdulica and Genclerbirligi in Turkey.



The wideman is wanted by a number of stellar clubs in Europe -which may have prompted his decision to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.