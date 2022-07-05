Savannah Region hails Iddrisu Abdulai for winning Ghana’s Best Goalkeeper

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The people of the Savannah Region on Saturday 2nd July 2022 took to social media to celebrate Bechem United’s Goalkeeper, Iddrisu Abdulai for emerging as the best goalkeeper in the 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards in Accra.



Iddrisu Abdulai, the safest pair of hands for the 2021/22 Ghana premier league season kept (18) clean sheets after (31) matches played, the most for a goalkeeper in Ghana.



He won (2) man of the match awards, had a pass accuracy of 70.2%, and conceded (18) goals only.



He is the first goalkeeper in Ghana to reach (18) clean sheets, with (7) of them consecutively.



He won the Ghana Football Awards best goalkeeper after he was nominated alongside Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim and Black stars Jojo Wollacot.



The consistency of Abdulai Iddrisu has gained him a national call up into the Black Galaxies, formerly known as the Local Black stars.



In his remarks after he was presented the award by two prominent former Black Stars Coaches, Abubakari Damba and Fatawu Dauda, Iddrisu Abdulai mentioned the contribution his club President, the management board, the technical team and his team mates for their tremendous support.



He commended his Manager Mr Ofosuhene Asante for believing in him.



Iddrisu Abdulai hails from a royal home in Bole with his father currently serving as the Chief of the Dagbuigu community in the Bole Traditional Area. His late grandfather Bolewura Awuladese Pontonprong was a Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area.



Iddrisu Abdulai known as ‘Sylva’ in the Bole area of the Savannah started his early football activities and education at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the savannah Region.