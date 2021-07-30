Saudi clubs eyes partnership with Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is looking attractive by the day in the commercial sense as they keep widening their sponsors and partners across the world.



There appears to be a lot of deals in the offing awaiting the club with a club partner from the gulf region set to join the bandwagon.



Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahly Saudi FC have reportedly made a proposal to Kumasi Asante Kotoko to be their partners.



The 4 times Arabian champions, according to the report by Oyerepa FM, wants to pay Kotoko $1,000,000 yearly.



Ahly placed 8th in the Saudi Arabian Pro League and plays at the 62,345 capacity King Abdullah Sports City.



Apart from being 4 times Arabian Champions, Ahly have also won 13 Kings Cup, 6 Crown Prince Cups, 1 Super Cup and 1 domestic treble.



At the moment, Kotoko has a partnership deal with English club, Southampton.