Saudi Arabia club offers staggering £400,000 a week contract for Thomas Partey - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saudi Arabia side, Al Ahli has reportedly offered £400,000 a week for Thomas Partey as they step up their effort in signing the Ghanaian from Arsenal.



A report by British journalist Ollie suggests that Partey has already agreed to the deal but Arsenal have turned down Ahli's £30 million offer.



Arsenal are reportedly demanding more than £45 million for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.



Partey is not only on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs but Italian side Juventus are said to be monitoring his situation in the hope of a potential move.



At the moment, the 30-year-old has returned to Arsenal for pre-season despite the transfer rumours.



Arsenal are looking to offload Thomas Partey following the signing of Declan Rice, from West Ham United.





EE/KPE