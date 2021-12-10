Saturday you will see - Richard Commey warns Lomachenko ahead of bout

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Ahead of the much-anticipated IBF World Champion bout between Richard Commey and Vasiliy Lomachenko, the Ghanaian has sent a strong warning to the Ukrainian boxer.



Richard Commey, a former IBF lightweight champion is set to face Lomachenko on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Madison Square Garden in the United States of America.



The duo will go head-to-head in New York City in Top Rank’s main event and the winner will become the mandatory challenger to the IBF Lightweight title held by Australian, George Kambosos.



Speaking ahead of the bout, Richard Commey has promised a good showdown against the Ukrainian as he stated that he has Ghana behind him.



“I think losing in boxing is part of boxing and parcel of it. So regardless of how you lose, it’s all about coming back and whatever happened with Teofimo[Lopez] fight, it is what it is.”



“I take it as a man and in my mind, I need to come back and I came back very strong and there is a reason why Loma [Vasiliy Lomachenko] chose me and there is a reason why I’m sitting right here.



“So it is what it is, Saturday we are going to see,” Richard Commey said.



“I’ve got the whole of my country behind me; I’ve got myself and I’ve got all the little children back home [Ghana] who really want to get to where I am and I’m coming and I know it’s not an easy fight but I’m coming.” Richard Commey added.



Meanwhile, Richard Oblitey Commey will pocket $700,000 purse in the bout against Ukrainian boxer, Vasiliy Lomachenko.