Sassuolo targets Felix Afena-Gyan as Jeremie Boga's replacement in the winter transfer window

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian side Sassuolo are interested in signing Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan as a replacement for Atalanta-bound Jeremie Boga according to reports in Italy.



Sassuolo wants the forward on loan with the promise of regular playtime as he continues to find his feet in the Serie A.



The 18-year-old burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November.



He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.



Despite his exploits, he is yet to start a game for Roma, mostly coming on for English forward Tammy Abraham.



Although Sassuolo are interested in the youngster, manager Jose Mourinho has the final say on any potential move in the winter transfer window.



Sassuolo sold Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga to Atalanta for 22 million Euros and will officially move in January.



Afena-Gyan has netted two goals in the Italian topflight league.