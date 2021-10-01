You are here: HomeSports2021 10 01Article 1370050

Sassuolo kid Justin Kumi earns Italy U18 call-up for Serbia friendlies

Sassuolo midfield sensation, Justin Kumi, has received a call-up to be part of Italy's U18 team for two friendly games against Serbia next week.

Kumi plays for the U19 side of Sassuolo in the Italian Primavera 1 division.

He has played three games so far this season with a goal to his credit in the Primavera Timvisoion Cup

This will be his first Invitation by U 18 coach Daniele Franceschini for the matches scheduled for Thursday, 7 October and Saturday, 9 October at Karadjordje Stadium in Novi Sad

Kumi, 17, was born in Italy to an Italian mother and a Ghanaian father.

