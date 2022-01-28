Sassuolo interested in Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi is attracting admiring glances from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo.



The winger has been in fine form for Spezia scoring in their shocking 2-1 win over AC Milan recently in the Italian Serie A.



Gyasi currently has a contract with Spezia until 2023 but his side will be loathe to lose him at least not in the January transfer window.



Spezia are likely to fend off interest in the 28 year old Ghanaian forward by offering him a contract extension.



The player is a fan of the green-and-black management, and Sassuolo too are in awe of his application, sense of positioning and also his quality in attacking play.



Gyasi has this season made 22 appearances for Spezia having netted four goals.



He was snubbed for Ghana's disastrous African Cup of Nations campaign although he played a part in the qualifiers.



