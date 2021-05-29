Sasha Johnson: Teenager Cameron Deriggs charged over Peckham shooting

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 29 May 2021

One 18-year-old man dey face charges of conspiracy to murder over di shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.



Dem shoot di 27-year-old for head for one house party for Peckham on 23 May and she dey critical condition for hospital.



Cameron Deriggs, 18, from Lewisham, go appear for Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.



Di Metropolitan Police tok say dem don bail four other men wey dem bin arrest over di incident until late June.



Detectives say dem go continue to appeal to anyone wey get information to come forward.



Who be Ms Johnson



Ms Johnson na well known anti-racism campaigner wey organise Black Lives Matter protest last summer, for her home city of Oxford.



She be graduate of Oxford Brookes University, plus she be leading figure for di Black Lives Matter movement for di UK and a member of di Taking the Initiative Party leadership committee.



Di party for inside statement on Instagram say Ms Johnson na mama of two children and she be "powerful voice" wey always dey fight for black pipo and against di injustices wey dey affect di black community.



Many don praise her courage and determination to stand up for di rights of black pipo, and always dey speak against injustices and inequality.



Ms Johnson before now don tok about living in a society wia her black sons go dey accepted and wey get better system wey fit help dem grow. She say she dey determined to to continue to dey campaign and want to make a difference within her own community.



