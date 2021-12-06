Saroua 4 -0 Hearts: And coach Boadu wept!

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu was caught shedding tears in his team’s 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Algerian side JS Saroua.



Hearts were no match for their opponents who had an easy ride and could have scored double the number of goal they recorded.



Saroua scored two goals in each half to ensure that the Ghana Premier League champions stomached ten goals in their two trips to North African nation.



Viral pictures from the games have Samuel Boadu tearing up with supporters wondering why the former Medeama coach would be crying.



Boadu’s tears could be due to either the defeat or the pressure that has on him following Hearts’ winless start to the season.



Hearts lost 4-2 on aggregate to Saroua bringing an end to their spell in the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Phobians will now turn attention to the Ghana Premier League where their title defence hangs in the balance with no victory recorded in their opening five games.



Watch highlights of the game below



