Sarkodie meets Chelsea’s Reece James after watching Champions League game

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea beat Lille 2-0 in UEFA Champions League round of 16 game



Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praises game-changer ‘Ngolo Kante’



Sarkodie joins Chelsea fans to watch Champions League game



Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie was at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to watch Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game against Lille.



The two-time BET award winner watched the game as a blue fan as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scored to give Chelsea a 2-0 advantage in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against the French side.



With their 2-0 victory over Lille on Tuesday, the Blues now have the longest-ever home clean sheet streak in the competition among English sides.



Sarkodie was invited to the Stamford Bridge to watch the game by Chelsea defender Reece James who could not play the game due to injuries.



“Thanks so much brother for the tickets to watch the game last night,” Sarkodie thanked the Chelsea and English right back after the game at Stamford Bridge.



Meanwhile, French international N'Golo Kante was named as the man of the match after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Lille.



