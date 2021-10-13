'Sarkodie is a legend' - C.K. Akonnor's son opens up on his love for African music

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Son of former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, Charles Jesaja Hermann Akonnor has opened up on his love for Ghanaian music, describing rapper Sarkodie as a legend.



The German-born Ghanaian player said he grew up listening to the legendary Ofori Amponsah but has also grown to love Nigerian music and its influence on the world.



C.J. Hermann also pointed out he follows a lot of American music, paying tribute to the late Pop Smoke and showing his love for 'Certified Lover Boy' Drake.



“I like to listen to Ofori Aponsa. He’s an old-school musician. But right now, Migos is my guy. In Africa, Omah Lay and many Nigerian artists doing good music right now, like WizKid, Burna Boy. Of course Sarkodie the legend," he told Omasports.com.



“American music, my favourite artist is Drake and Pop Smoke – because you can feel the energy in his music but he sadly passed away.”



The 21-year-old, who has represented Germany at youth levels, has revealed his intentions to play for Black Stars at the senior level.



C.J Akonnor plays for Belgium pro league side KV Kortrijk.