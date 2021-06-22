Sani wins West Africa Zonal Triathlon Race

Other Sports of

Source: GNA

Issoufou Sani of Niger clocked a time of 1.14 minutes to win the first West Africa Zonal Triathlon Champion which was held at Legon in Accra on Saturday.



He was followed by Foster Doevi of Ghana with a time of 1.14.36 minutes while Pierre-Antoine Rosa of France placed third with a time of 1.15 minutes.



In the Juniors division, Cherif Malainy Diop of Senegal emerged champion with a time of 1.18 minutes, Harouna Hinfi of Niger came second with a time of 1.18.35 minutes while Mohammed Hama took the third position three seconds later.



In the Ladies segment, Anta Sock Diaw of Senegal won the only prize at stake when she clocked a time of 1.13 minutes.



The Ladies Youth encounter saw Raynatou Hamadou Morou of Niger emerging champion with Salamatu Ndiaye Gueye of Senegal and Saratou Ibrahim of Niger taking the second and third positions respectively.



About 50 triathletes from Ghana, Senegal, and Niger took part in swimming, cycling, and running.



It served as Ambassadorial farewell for the Australian High Commissioner, Mr. Andrew Barnes who has completed his duty tour of Ghana.



Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of the Ghana Triathlon Federation said Mr. Barnes had been a good supporter and therefore it is only fitting that the competition is held in his honour.



The competition also serves as preparation for the 2023 All African Games and expressed the hope that the Federation would make Ghana proud by winning medals.



