Samuel Tetteh steps up pre-season training with Turkish side Adanaspor

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh has stepped up pre-season training with Turkish side Adanaspor as preparations for the next football season continues.



The 25-year-old began training with his teammates at the club's training complex last week as the club reported for pre-season.





Tetteh was ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.He sustained the serious injury on during Adanaspor's win over Sumspor in Turkey's top flight.The former Ghana youth star was taken out of the game after only eight minutes into the game.Tetteh made 31 appearances for Adanaspor across all competitions, scored seven goals and provided one assist in the process in his debut season at the club.He joined the Turkish second-tier outfit on a two-year deal from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg last summer.