Samuel Tetteh nets consolation goal for Adanaspor in defeat to Menemenspor

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh scored a consolation goal for Adanaspor on Sunday afternoon when the team lost 2-1 to Menemenspor in the Turkish lower-tier league.



The forward since joining the Turkish club from Red Bull Salzburg has excelled and is currently one of their key players.



In a matchday 22 encounter of the TFF played away from home today, Samuel Tetteh featured for Adanaspor when the team fought with Menemenspor to battle for points.



On the matchday, the former WAFA SC man scored with a fantastic effort in the 78th minute but it was not enough to save the side from suffering a defeat.



This is because Ahmed Sagat and Batuhan Kirdaroglu had both scored earlier to give Menemenspor a comfortable 2-goal lead.



With his goal today, Samuel Tetteh now has six goals in all competitions for Adanaspor.



He has four goals in the TFF League and two goals in the Turkish Cup.







