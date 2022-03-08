Samuel Tetteh elated after Adanaspor halts winless run

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghana international attacker Samuel Tetteh is elated after Adanaspor ended their six-game winless run in the Turkish league.



Tetteh, 25, played 80 minutes at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu for the Taurus Tigers as they breezed past Manisa FK 2-0 with ten men on March 6, 2022.



Since beating Genclerbirligi 3-0 in mid-February – a game Tetteh registered a brace – the former top-flight campaigners have failed to record any victory as they suffered four losses and two draws in six games in the TFF First League.



Following the victory, the ex-WAFA who is capped 8 times by Ghana at the senior level, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the victory.



