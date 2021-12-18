Samuel Takyi wins SWAG Sports Personality of the year

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi has been crowned the Sports Personality of the year at the 46th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.



Samuel Takyi ended Ghana’s 29 –years wait for a medal at the Olympic Games after picking up a bronze medal in boxing at the games that were held in June in Tokyo.



The 19-year-old saw off competition from Ghana’s Men’s 100m Relay Team and Hearts of Oak’s attacker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to win the prestigious award.



Takyi was also accorded the best Amateur Boxer following his exploits at the Summer Games.



SWAG Awards is held annually to honour sports personalities who performed incredibly well in the year under review.



Other winners on the night included Saddick Adams who won the Best Sports Journalist of the Year, as well as Kudus Mohammed, who was named the foreign-based best player while Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh took home the local football of the year accolade.



Steadfast FC’s player, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was awarded as the Discovery of the year.



The event was attended by Ghana’s Vice President, H.E, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon Mustapha Ussif, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Chief of Asogli Traditional Area and Hearts of Oak bankroller, Togbe Afede XIV and many others.



