Samuel Takyi knocks out Nigerian boxer in Round 1

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, knocked out his Nigerian opponent, Samuel Moses in the first round of their Lightweight fight at the Teslim Balogun Sports Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, August 28.



The Ghanaian Olympic medallist wasted no time as he launched some strong punches on 36-year-old Samuel Moses to earn his third professional win.



The 21-year-old boxer first dropped Samuel Moses to the canvas but the Nigerian beat the count and Takyi followed up with a barrage of punches to knock down the Nigerian journeyman.



The Ghanaian boxing prodigy in June 2022, recorded his second victory after beating Mandlenkosi Sibuso at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The boxer showed class to hand his opponent a second-round technical knockout with a flurry of hooks and uppercuts to down the South African.



In his first bout back in April, Samuel Takyi who is under the tutelage of the legendary Ike "Bazooka" Quartey recorded a second-round technical knockout against Kamarudeen Boyefio at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



With just three professional fights, Samuel Takyi has gradually couched a niche for knocking out his opponents in a swift sensational fashion.









Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











JNA/KPE