Samuel Takyi faces Mandlenkosi Sibuso in South Africa on Saturday

Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: GNA

Samuel Takyi – Ghana's sole medalist at the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games, will take on South Africa's Mandlenkosi Sibuso (4-1, 1 KO) in his second fight since he turned professional.



Takyi, also known as the "The Ring Warrior", who bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games, would depart Accra on Wednesday for Johannesburg, South Africa, to fight on Saturday at the Emperors Palace.



Takyi, who has only one victory in his professional career, is convinced he has what it takes to win a fight outside Ghana, and the bout would be a great morale booster to his career.



"I always tell Ghanaians very soon I would bring them world titles, so they should pray for me. I'm going to South Africa to raise the flag of Ghana high; I am ready to make Ghana proud," he told the media.



Takyi now works under Bazooka Boxing Promotions, headed by Mr. Clement Quartey, son of the former World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight champion, Ike Quartey.