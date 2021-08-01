Samuel Takyi cruises into semi finals at Tokyo 2020

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: GNA

Sensational Samuel Takyi put up a splendid performance to book a semi-final place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday morning when he defeated



David Avila from Colombia in the Featherweight division.



The win gives Takyi an automatic medal in the competition, making it Ghana’s first medal at the Olympics since 1992 when the Black Meteors won a bronze medal in 1992.



It was an action-packed Ghana versus Colombia battle in the ring as Samuel Takyi took on his experienced opponent.



The inexperience of the West African showed early in the fight as he lost on every judge's scorecard in round one.



But Takyi bounced back with sheer guts and fierce determination to overhaul the deficit in the next two rounds on his way to a dogged win.



Huge performance and a spirited comeback by the 20-year-old amateur fighter from Accra.